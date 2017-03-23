Little Mexico restaurant in Alton is ...

Little Mexico restaurant in Alton is off to great start; looking to hire more staff

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 27 Read more: RiverBender.com

After opening a new location in Alton nearly two months ago, Hector Alvarado said he has seen a large amount of different faces come and go at his restaurant, Little Mexico , located at 102 Ninth St. . Little Mexico is the second location with the same name.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hunt on for gravesite cleaners (Aug '10) Feb '17 Eric 3
Lindsey huston (Feb '15) Oct '16 Gamer3 3
Ham (Apr '16) Sep '16 Blue eyes 2
preschools?? (Aug '16) Aug '16 McGregorFan 1
News Slain man's family at a loss (Mar '09) May '15 ChristaBerkley8 4
Unjustly Terminated (Jul '14) Jul '14 Fightingformyrights 1
Hottest women of Jacksonville (May '14) May '14 ParadoxRiker 1
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Jacksonville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,352 • Total comments across all topics: 279,823,118

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC