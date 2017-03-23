Little Mexico restaurant in Alton is off to great start; looking to hire more staff
After opening a new location in Alton nearly two months ago, Hector Alvarado said he has seen a large amount of different faces come and go at his restaurant, Little Mexico , located at 102 Ninth St. . Little Mexico is the second location with the same name.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hunt on for gravesite cleaners (Aug '10)
|Feb '17
|Eric
|3
|Lindsey huston (Feb '15)
|Oct '16
|Gamer3
|3
|Ham (Apr '16)
|Sep '16
|Blue eyes
|2
|preschools?? (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|McGregorFan
|1
|Slain man's family at a loss (Mar '09)
|May '15
|ChristaBerkley8
|4
|Unjustly Terminated (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Fightingformyrights
|1
|Hottest women of Jacksonville (May '14)
|May '14
|ParadoxRiker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC