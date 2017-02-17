FSCJ Artist Series to Present 2017 Fa...

FSCJ Artist Series to Present 2017 Family Night on Broadway at Disney's the Little Mermaid

Join us on Opening Night of DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID on Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at the Times-Union Center for Family Night on Broadway! DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID runs March 21 through March 27, 2017. The FSCJ Artist Series is partnering with Jax4Kids, PRI Productions, Savor...Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Public Library, and many more to create special pre-show activities from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and during intermission.

