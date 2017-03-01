Dumpster Fire, Brexit, Fake News

Dumpster Fire, Brexit, Fake News

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: Slate Magazine

It's rare to coin a word or phrase that gains immediate, widespread use. So whatever you think of her shameless flackery and see-through doublespeak, congrats to Trump consigliere Kellyanne Conway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slate Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hunt on for gravesite cleaners (Aug '10) Feb 13 Eric 3
jacob lane Oct '16 RUSSELLGIR 1
Lindsey huston (Feb '15) Oct '16 Gamer3 3
Ham (Apr '16) Sep '16 Blue eyes 2
preschools?? (Aug '16) Aug '16 McGregorFan 1
News Slain man's family at a loss (Mar '09) May '15 ChristaBerkley8 4
Unjustly Terminated (Jul '14) Jul '14 Fightingformyrights 1
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Jacksonville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,192 • Total comments across all topics: 279,288,050

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC