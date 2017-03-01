Dog Rescue more than halfway to goal
Michelle Hardy, left, and Becky Lashmett sort shoes donated via the Scott County Dog Rescue shoe drive. The organization has received nearly 4,400 pairs of shoes, more than halfway toward its goal of 7,500.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pike Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hunt on for gravesite cleaners (Aug '10)
|Feb 13
|Eric
|3
|jacob lane
|Oct '16
|RUSSELLGIR
|1
|Lindsey huston (Feb '15)
|Oct '16
|Gamer3
|3
|Ham (Apr '16)
|Sep '16
|Blue eyes
|2
|preschools?? (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|McGregorFan
|1
|Slain man's family at a loss (Mar '09)
|May '15
|ChristaBerkley8
|4
|Unjustly Terminated (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Fightingformyrights
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC