Rep. Davidsmeyer takes oath of office

Rep. Davidsmeyer takes oath of office

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: RiverBender.com

CD Davidsmeyer was sworn-in as the 100th District State Representative in the 100th General Assembly today at an inauguration ceremony held at Sangamon Auditorium on the campus of the University of Illinois at Springfield. Rep. Davidsmeyer was sworn-in amass with 117 other State Representatives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jacob lane Oct '16 RUSSELLGIR 1
Ashland Murder (Dec '08) Oct '16 MoreEnlightened 583
Lindsey huston (Feb '15) Oct '16 Gamer3 3
Ham (Apr '16) Sep '16 Blue eyes 2
preschools?? Aug '16 McGregorFan 1
News Slain man's family at a loss (Mar '09) May '15 ChristaBerkley8 4
Unjustly Terminated (Jul '14) Jul '14 Fightingformyrights 1
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Jacksonville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,705 • Total comments across all topics: 278,441,557

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC