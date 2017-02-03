Pedestrian struck outside Wildey Theater Tuesday evening
Lt. Charlie Kohlberg of the Edwardsville Police Department said the pedestrian was struck at 6:46 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24. Kohlberg said the pedestrian was struck while crossing North Main Street at College . Kohlberg said Michael Heady , 70, of Jacksonville, Illinois, was turning southbound onto Main Street from East College when he allegedly struck the pedestrian.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jacob lane
|Oct '16
|RUSSELLGIR
|1
|Ashland Murder (Dec '08)
|Oct '16
|MoreEnlightened
|583
|Lindsey huston (Feb '15)
|Oct '16
|Gamer3
|3
|Ham (Apr '16)
|Sep '16
|Blue eyes
|2
|preschools??
|Aug '16
|McGregorFan
|1
|Slain man's family at a loss (Mar '09)
|May '15
|ChristaBerkley8
|4
|Unjustly Terminated (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Fightingformyrights
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC