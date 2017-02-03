Pedestrian struck outside Wildey Thea...

Pedestrian struck outside Wildey Theater Tuesday evening

Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: RiverBender.com

Lt. Charlie Kohlberg of the Edwardsville Police Department said the pedestrian was struck at 6:46 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24. Kohlberg said the pedestrian was struck while crossing North Main Street at College . Kohlberg said Michael Heady , 70, of Jacksonville, Illinois, was turning southbound onto Main Street from East College when he allegedly struck the pedestrian.

