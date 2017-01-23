Caren Stelson's Sachiko from Carolrho...

Caren Stelson's Sachiko from Carolrhoda Books Named a Robert F. Sibert Informational Honor Book

Sachiko: A Nagasaki Bomb Survivor's Story , written by Caren Stelson and published by Carolrhoda Books, a division of Lerner Publishing Group , has been named a 2017 Robert F. Sibert Informational Honor Book . The Sibert Medal was named in honor of Robert F. Sibert, the long-time president of Bound to Stay Bound Books, Inc. of Jacksonville, Illinois.

