Caren Stelson's Sachiko from Carolrhoda Books Named a Robert F. Sibert Informational Honor Book
Sachiko: A Nagasaki Bomb Survivor's Story , written by Caren Stelson and published by Carolrhoda Books, a division of Lerner Publishing Group , has been named a 2017 Robert F. Sibert Informational Honor Book . The Sibert Medal was named in honor of Robert F. Sibert, the long-time president of Bound to Stay Bound Books, Inc. of Jacksonville, Illinois.
