3 dead, 1 injured in Franklin house fire
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office, Illinois State Fire Marshal and Morgan County Coroner's Office are investigating an early morning fire that killed three people and injured a fourth. Sheriff Randy Duvendack told WAND-TV, the call for the fire was reported around 2:20 a.m. in the 400 block of Main Street in Franklin.
