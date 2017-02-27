3 dead, 1 injured in Franklin house fire

3 dead, 1 injured in Franklin house fire

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office, Illinois State Fire Marshal and Morgan County Coroner's Office are investigating an early morning fire that killed three people and injured a fourth. Sheriff Randy Duvendack told WAND-TV, the call for the fire was reported around 2:20 a.m. in the 400 block of Main Street in Franklin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hunt on for gravesite cleaners (Aug '10) Feb 13 Eric 3
jacob lane Oct '16 RUSSELLGIR 1
Lindsey huston (Feb '15) Oct '16 Gamer3 3
Ham (Apr '16) Sep '16 Blue eyes 2
preschools?? (Aug '16) Aug '16 McGregorFan 1
News Slain man's family at a loss (Mar '09) May '15 ChristaBerkley8 4
Unjustly Terminated (Jul '14) Jul '14 Fightingformyrights 1
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
 

Jacksonville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,470 • Total comments across all topics: 279,194,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC