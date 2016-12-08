Sarah Durbin from Edwarsdville named Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois' Chief Executive Officer
GLEN CARBON Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is pleased to announce that Sarah Durbin has been hired as its Chief Executive Officer. Durbin from Edwardsville has extensive background in strategic planning, financial management, business and organizational development and fundraising.
