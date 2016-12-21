Jacksonville police investigating ear...

Jacksonville police investigating early December break-in

Monday Dec 5

According to the preliminary investigation into the incident, Jacksonville police say an unknown person shattered a glass door with a sledgehammer in the 700 block of Henry Street at some point between 5:00 p.m. on December 1 and 6:40 a.m. on December 2. Detectives say they believe no items were removed from the business. The Jacksonville Police Department is seeking any information in connection with this incident.

