Jacksonville police investigating early December break-in

According to the preliminary investigation into the incident, Jacksonville police say an unknown person shattered a glass door with a sledgehammer in the 700 block of Henry Street at some point between 5:00 p.m. on December 1 and 6:40 a.m. on December 2. Detectives say they believe no items were removed from the business. The Jacksonville Police Department is seeking any information in connection with this incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.