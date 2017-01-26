Illinois held 'auction' of residents while closing facility

The rush to close a large institution for adults with developmental disabilities during former Gov. Pat Quinn's administration led to extraordinary strategies to move residents quickly and hide problems with an underfunded group home system, according to a newspaper investigation. The Chicago Tribune says state officials required group home operators to sign a pledge not to undermine the state's plans to close Jacksonville Developmental Center - or risk getting no referrals from the facility to fill empty beds.

