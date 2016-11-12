Jacksonville Woman Airlifted to Hospital After Being Struck by Vehicle in Morgan County
A 20-year-old Jacksonville woman was airlifted to the hospital Friday evening after being struck by a Jeep in Morgan County. Illinois State Police have not released the victim's name, but report the accident occurred along Route 67 near Andras Road just before 7pm.
