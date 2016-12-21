Jacksonville Post Office audited after four perfect inventory reports
Analytical "tripwires" alerted the USPS Office of Inspector General to the Jacksonville reports, something deemed an anomaly, according to the OIG background on the audit But the unusual perfection sent up red flags for United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General, which later determined the reports were not quite accurate.
