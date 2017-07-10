MOD Pizza coming to Bartram Village

Plans show the 2,284-square-foot restaurant will open at 12547 Bartram Park Blvd. It's an estimated $400,000 build-out. MOD says its gas-fired ovens cook at 800 degrees, so it only takes a few minutes to cook a pizza, depending on the number of toppings.

