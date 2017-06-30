Fire Marshal closes Bold City Brewery...

Fire Marshal closes Bold City Brewery taproom on Rosselle Street

Bold City Brewery's main Jacksonville taproom at 2670 Rosselle St. was closed Thursday by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department Fire Marshal. Owner Susan Miller said the fire marshal shut down that part of the business because the original certificate of use issued in 2008 does not allow Bold City Brewery to operate a taproom and that it didn't have site plans attached.

