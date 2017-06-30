Brooklyn's Avon Apartments destroyed ...

Brooklyn's Avon Apartments destroyed by fire

This article by Dr. Tim Gilmore of jaxpsychogeo.com highlights the history of Brooklyn's Avon Apartments building before its recent untimely demise. Article by Tim Gilmore Condemned, this old boarding house, called the Avon Apartments from the mid-1930s to the mid-1970s, inhabits its triangle of ground, corner of Edison Avenue and Magnolia Street, a world unto itself.

