50 years ago this week: Mayor says he supports city-county...
Mayor Hans Tanzler called on all residents of Jacksonville and Duval County - and particularly appointed and elected officials - to do some soul-searching regarding consolidation. At the same time, he declared himself "personally and as a citizen" completely in support of the city-county government consolidation plan that would be voted on in an Aug. 8 referendum.
