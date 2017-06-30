50 years ago this week: Mayor says he...

50 years ago this week: Mayor says he supports city-county...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Financial News & Daily Record

Mayor Hans Tanzler called on all residents of Jacksonville and Duval County - and particularly appointed and elected officials - to do some soul-searching regarding consolidation. At the same time, he declared himself "personally and as a citizen" completely in support of the city-county government consolidation plan that would be voted on in an Aug. 8 referendum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fireworks 12 hr Jimmydude 1
News Suspect in Wife's Murder Facing New Charges (Oct '07) Mon WiresMatch N Foun... 748
News PolitiFact Florida: Kriseman overstates poverty... Mon GoHighin2018 1
Kathryn hall (May '16) Sun Abc 7
Is Jacksonville a good place to live for a long... (May '06) Jul 1 Desiree 277
Review: Florida Medical Hearing Centers Jun 29 aggie oakley 1
Be Very Careful, Commissioners........ Jun 27 SW Citizen 7
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Jacksonville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,337 • Total comments across all topics: 282,251,812

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC