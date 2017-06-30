400-unit Ciel apartments to break gro...

400-unit Ciel apartments to break ground soon

WRH Properties President Mark Rutledge said the 400-unit luxury apartment project should be completed in 20 months, indicating a spring 2019 opening. WRH Deerwood LLC bought the property in Deerwood Park next to the Florida Blue campus on Friday for $9.2 million.

