WATCH: Jacksonville officers raid man...

WATCH: Jacksonville officers raid man's house while he's on Facebook Live

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: WFTV Orlando

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wanna make some extra easy cash $$$$ 9 hr JesseI-10 1
June 5th Commission Meeting 10 hr Juan 2
Jackson curtis martin (Dec '08) Tue I can help you 15
do you have a forbidden sex story? (Aug '14) Mon Mojoe 24
Is Jacksonville a good place to live for a long... (May '06) Jun 3 Durk 274
News Duval County Jail Brawl; Corrections Officer an... (Mar '08) Jun 1 sydneytoki 522
Uber in Jacksonville Jun 1 Telsa34 1
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Jacksonville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,883 • Total comments across all topics: 281,586,520

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC