Urban Construction Update - June 2017
Find out where as Modern Cities takes a brief look at the status of various developments under construction in and around Downtown Jacksonville during the month of June 2017. Rooms will be renovated in phases with new carpeting, windows, balconies, doors and furnishings as well as redesigned bathrooms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Jacksonville.
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stump Pass - Dredging Project - Progress
|Jun 22
|chumleydoo
|1
|Legal Notebook: New leadership for The Florida Bar
|Jun 21
|The Mick
|2
|Sweetwater cop was never read his rights, beats...
|Jun 16
|Daniel
|1
|Is Jacksonville a good place to live for a long... (May '06)
|Jun 14
|Mia
|276
|why do blacks think white people owe them (Nov '07)
|Jun 13
|Shut it
|852
|New venue, more competition: Florida Theatre al...
|Jun 9
|ABMESSINA1947
|1
|Review: First Coast MD (Aug '09)
|Jun 9
|M wilkening
|95
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC