UPS to shift workers to Westlake center
UPS will use the 399,190-square-foot warehouse on almost 40 acres at 12400 Presidents Court for hub capacity while its Westside Industrial Park center is being expanded. Property owner LIT Westlake LLC applied for an administrative deviation to the city's zoning code to increase the maximum number of off-street parking spaces from 220 to 304.
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Florida Medical Hearing Centers
|Thu
|aggie oakley
|1
|Be Very Careful, Commissioners........
|Tue
|SW Citizen
|7
|Stump Pass - Dredging Project - Progress
|Jun 22
|chumleydoo
|1
|Legal Notebook: New leadership for The Florida Bar
|Jun 21
|The Mick
|2
|Sweetwater cop was never read his rights, beats...
|Jun 16
|Daniel
|1
|Is Jacksonville a good place to live for a long... (May '06)
|Jun 14
|Mia
|276
|why do blacks think white people owe them (Nov '07)
|Jun 13
|Shut it
|852
