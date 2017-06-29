UPS to shift workers to Westlake center

UPS will use the 399,190-square-foot warehouse on almost 40 acres at 12400 Presidents Court for hub capacity while its Westside Industrial Park center is being expanded. Property owner LIT Westlake LLC applied for an administrative deviation to the city's zoning code to increase the maximum number of off-street parking spaces from 220 to 304.

