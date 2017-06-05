UNF Announces New Vice President for Development and Alumni Engagement
After an internal search, the University of North Florida has hired Ann McCullen as the new vice president for University Development and Alumni Engagement and executive director of the UNF Foundation. She began her new position May 20. "I am confident that with Ann's extensive experience and leadership in development as well as alumni engagement in higher education, she will advance the University to the next level," said UNF President John Delaney.
