Tiny Home Community Being Revived In Springfield

Sunday Jun 11

Built in 1911 by Joel H Tucker Jr, Dancy Terrace features 24 small-scale, one-story frame vernacular residential buildings built on a section of land midway between Main Street and Hubbard Street in Springfield, the oldest residential neighborhood in Jacksonville Florida. The development is one of the first bungalow courts built in the US, having been constructed within 2 years of Sylvaneous Marsten's groundbreaking housing development in Pasadena, CA.

