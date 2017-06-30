The Mathis Report: Lemonis brings Union 73 to Town Center
The city issued a sign permit for Union 73 at the address of Denim & Soul, another Lemonis concept, at 4742 River City Drive in the Southside shopping center. A Lemonis spokesman did not immediately respond to questions, but the sign could indicate a concept change from Denim & Soul.
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kathryn hall (May '16)
|9 hr
|Abc
|7
|Is Jacksonville a good place to live for a long... (May '06)
|Sat
|Desiree
|277
|Review: Florida Medical Hearing Centers
|Jun 29
|aggie oakley
|1
|Be Very Careful, Commissioners........
|Jun 27
|SW Citizen
|7
|Stump Pass - Dredging Project - Progress
|Jun 22
|chumleydoo
|1
|Legal Notebook: New leadership for The Florida Bar
|Jun 21
|The Mick
|2
|Sweetwater cop was never read his rights, beats...
|Jun 16
|Daniel
|1
