The Mathis Report: Lemonis brings Union 73 to Town Center

Friday Jun 30

The city issued a sign permit for Union 73 at the address of Denim & Soul, another Lemonis concept, at 4742 River City Drive in the Southside shopping center. A Lemonis spokesman did not immediately respond to questions, but the sign could indicate a concept change from Denim & Soul.

