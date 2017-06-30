Rauner threatens to keep lawmakers in...

Rauner threatens to keep lawmakers in Springfield if no budget by Friday

Thursday Read more: Daily Egyptian

Gov. Bruce Rauner threatened Wednesday to keep lawmakers in Springfield indefinitely if they don't pass a balanced budget by Friday, the end of the current fiscal year. Rauner issued the terse, one-sentence statement as the eighth day of special sessions appeared to move the state no closer to adopting a full-year budget for the third consecutive year.

