Police report
Willie Smith, 72, 108 1/2 B Street, Barnesville, simple battery; Jacob Forman, 22, 15911 Armistead Lane, Odessa, FL, possession of drug related objects and failure to maintain lane; Matthew Stuart, 26, 1650 Mandarin Manor Road, Jacksonville, FL, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and failure to maintain lane; Nehemiah Wilcots, 24, 2011 ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Herald-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sweetwater cop was never read his rights, beats...
|2 hr
|Daniel
|1
|Is Jacksonville a good place to live for a long... (May '06)
|Wed
|Mia
|276
|why do blacks think white people owe them (Nov '07)
|Jun 13
|Shut it
|852
|Be Very Careful, Commissioners........
|Jun 10
|go blue
|6
|Who is the worst hoa worker/manager(thinks own...
|Jun 10
|Allen
|2
|New venue, more competition: Florida Theatre al...
|Jun 9
|ABMESSINA1947
|1
|Review: First Coast MD (Aug '09)
|Jun 9
|M wilkening
|95
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC