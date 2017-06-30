Police: Jacksonville man sits on gun, shoots self in penis
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. A man accidentally shot himself in the penis early Friday morning when he sat on a gun in the driver's seat of his car, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PolitiFact Florida: Kriseman overstates poverty...
|1 hr
|GoHighin2018
|1
|Kathryn hall (May '16)
|13 hr
|Abc
|7
|Is Jacksonville a good place to live for a long... (May '06)
|Sat
|Desiree
|277
|Review: Florida Medical Hearing Centers
|Jun 29
|aggie oakley
|1
|Be Very Careful, Commissioners........
|Jun 27
|SW Citizen
|7
|Stump Pass - Dredging Project - Progress
|Jun 22
|chumleydoo
|1
|Legal Notebook: New leadership for The Florida Bar
|Jun 21
|The Mick
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC