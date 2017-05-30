Plans for two Downtown apartment buildings advance

Ventures Residential Development is a proposed 13-story tower on the Southbank that will accommodate up to 300 apartments at the former Hines Property. Ventures received several deviations to build the project, including a reduction in required parking spaces from 559 to a minimum of 337 spaces; altered landscaping along adjacent railroad tracks at the east end of the development to provide a buffer; an increase in the allowed building height from 60 feet to 190 feet; and reduced setbacks from the riverfront bulkheads in certain areas from 50 feet to 25 feet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.