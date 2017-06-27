Ormond Rotary is one of nationa s las...

Ormond Rotary is one of nationa s last all-male chapters

The Rotary Club of Downtown Ormond Beach was recently formed because the city's longtime club has been at "full capacity" for years and was not accepting new members. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling barring Rotary clubs from preventing women from becoming members.

