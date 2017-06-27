One Enterprise Center buyer seeks more investments
Los Angeles-based investor Joseph Michael said Monday that he expects to spend time in Jacksonville now that he made his first Jacksonville purchase One Enterprise Center. Michael, through Rosencrans 2004 LLC, paid $15.2 million for the 22-story Downtown building that is about half-leased.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Be Very Careful, Commissioners........
|14 hr
|SW Citizen
|7
|Stump Pass - Dredging Project - Progress
|Jun 22
|chumleydoo
|1
|Legal Notebook: New leadership for The Florida Bar
|Jun 21
|The Mick
|2
|Sweetwater cop was never read his rights, beats...
|Jun 16
|Daniel
|1
|Is Jacksonville a good place to live for a long... (May '06)
|Jun 14
|Mia
|276
|why do blacks think white people owe them (Nov '07)
|Jun 13
|Shut it
|852
|Who is the worst hoa worker/manager(thinks own...
|Jun 10
|Allen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC