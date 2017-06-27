One Enterprise Center buyer seeks mor...

One Enterprise Center buyer seeks more investments

Los Angeles-based investor Joseph Michael said Monday that he expects to spend time in Jacksonville now that he made his first Jacksonville purchase One Enterprise Center. Michael, through Rosencrans 2004 LLC, paid $15.2 million for the 22-story Downtown building that is about half-leased.

