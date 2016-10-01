Newly Transitioned Hurricane Decision Support Platform Gives Emergency Managers More Capabilities
On October 1, 2016, Hurricane Matthew became the first category five storm in the Atlantic Ocean in nearly a decade when Hurricane Felix blew through with sustained winds of 160 miles per hour. As a result of Matthew, 47 Americans died.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why do blacks think white people owe them (Nov '07)
|4 hr
|Shut it
|852
|Be Very Careful, Commissioners........
|Jun 10
|go blue
|6
|Who is the worst hoa worker/manager(thinks own...
|Jun 10
|Allen
|2
|New venue, more competition: Florida Theatre al...
|Jun 9
|ABMESSINA1947
|1
|Review: First Coast MD (Aug '09)
|Jun 9
|M wilkening
|95
|Is Jacksonville a good place to live for a long... (May '06)
|Jun 8
|WOW
|275
|June 5th Commission Meeting
|Jun 8
|SW Citizen
|5
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC