Name up next for Avondale apartments
Developers intend to release the new name in two weeks for the Commander Apartments and St. Johns Village redevelopment in Avondale. Chance Partners LLC principal Jeff Rosen said the groundbreaking event is 11 a.m. July 12 at the site at St. Johns Avenue and Herschel Street.
