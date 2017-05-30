Morton's The Steakhouse taking shape at Hyatt
Inside and out, the signs are up as work continues on Morton's The Steakhouse at the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront. Goldcon Inc. of North Miami Beach is the contractor to renovate almost 6,900 square feet of space in the Downtown hotel at 225 E. Coastline Drive.
