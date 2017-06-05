'Modern' self-storage proposed for Sa...

'Modern' self-storage proposed for San Marco

When hundreds of apartment dwellers move into an area, chances are they will need a place to store their stuff. To serve those needs for renters coming to several new residential projects on the Southbank and in San Marco, a developer wants to build a four-story self-storage facility on 1.16 acres along Kings Avenue.

