McLeod leaving Southeastern Grocers
Ian McLeod, who came from Australia two years ago to run the parent of the Winn-Dixie grocery chain, is leaving the company. Jacksonville-based Southeastern Grocers, which operates Winn-Dixie and three other supermarket chains, announced Monday McLeod is resigning on June 30 "to take up another opportunity."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Legal Notebook: New leadership for The Florida Bar
|1 hr
|The Mick
|2
|Sweetwater cop was never read his rights, beats...
|Jun 16
|Daniel
|1
|Is Jacksonville a good place to live for a long... (May '06)
|Jun 14
|Mia
|276
|why do blacks think white people owe them (Nov '07)
|Jun 13
|Shut it
|852
|Be Very Careful, Commissioners........
|Jun 10
|go blue
|6
|Who is the worst hoa worker/manager(thinks own...
|Jun 10
|Allen
|2
|New venue, more competition: Florida Theatre al...
|Jun 9
|ABMESSINA1947
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC