McLeod leaving Southeastern Grocers

McLeod leaving Southeastern Grocers

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Financial News & Daily Record

Ian McLeod, who came from Australia two years ago to run the parent of the Winn-Dixie grocery chain, is leaving the company. Jacksonville-based Southeastern Grocers, which operates Winn-Dixie and three other supermarket chains, announced Monday McLeod is resigning on June 30 "to take up another opportunity."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Legal Notebook: New leadership for The Florida Bar 1 hr The Mick 2
News Sweetwater cop was never read his rights, beats... Jun 16 Daniel 1
Is Jacksonville a good place to live for a long... (May '06) Jun 14 Mia 276
why do blacks think white people owe them (Nov '07) Jun 13 Shut it 852
Be Very Careful, Commissioners........ Jun 10 go blue 6
Who is the worst hoa worker/manager(thinks own... Jun 10 Allen 2
News New venue, more competition: Florida Theatre al... Jun 9 ABMESSINA1947 1
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. U.S. Open
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Jacksonville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,693 • Total comments across all topics: 281,916,853

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC