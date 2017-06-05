Man flashing money on Facebook Live a...

Man flashing money on Facebook Live arrested on drug charges

Saturday Jun 3 Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

A video has started making the rounds on social media and other parts of the internet allegedly showing a shirtless man in his bathroom showing off cash - prior to a flash going off and SWAT officers running through the home. The claim made - that this video was shot in Jacksonville and shows an actual takedown of a drug dealer.

