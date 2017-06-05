Local firms step up for veterans in need

Local firms step up for veterans in need

Monday Jun 5 Read more: Financial News & Daily Record

The Veterans Legal Collaborative is a project of Jacksonville Area Legal Aid's Northeast Florida Medical Legal Partnership, Three Rivers Legal Services, Florida Coastal School of Law, the Veterans Administration Clinic, and the Wounded Warrior Project. The goal is to provide civil legal services for low-income veterans in our community.

