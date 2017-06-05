Local firms step up for veterans in need
The Veterans Legal Collaborative is a project of Jacksonville Area Legal Aid's Northeast Florida Medical Legal Partnership, Three Rivers Legal Services, Florida Coastal School of Law, the Veterans Administration Clinic, and the Wounded Warrior Project. The goal is to provide civil legal services for low-income veterans in our community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New venue, more competition: Florida Theatre al...
|5 hr
|ABMESSINA1947
|1
|Review: First Coast MD (Aug '09)
|5 hr
|M wilkening
|95
|Is Jacksonville a good place to live for a long... (May '06)
|Thu
|WOW
|275
|Wanna make some extra easy cash $$$$
|Wed
|JesseI-10
|1
|Jackson curtis martin (Dec '08)
|Jun 6
|I can help you
|15
|do you have a forbidden sex story? (Aug '14)
|Jun 5
|Mojoe
|24
|Duval County Jail Brawl; Corrections Officer an... (Mar '08)
|Jun 1
|sydneytoki
|522
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC