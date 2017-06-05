Legislature's session isn't so specia...

Legislature's session isn't so special. It's getting testy.

Read more: Florida Trend

The impasse over the state's public school and economic development budgets grew wider Wednesday as legislators advanced proposals so different it seemed unlikely they would resolve their differences in the three days the governor has set for their special session. [Source: Times/Herald] Since the Great Recession, millions of dollars have been spent to stoke the entrepreneurial engine of Florida.

Jacksonville, FL

