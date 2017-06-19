Legal Notebook: New leadership for The Florida Bar
Miami attorney Michael Higer will be sworn in as the 69th president of The Florida Bar on Friday during the Bar's annual convention at the Boca Raton Resort & Club. West Palm Beach attorney Michelle Suskauer will be sworn in as president-elect.
