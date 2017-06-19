Legal Notebook: New leadership for Th...

Legal Notebook: New leadership for The Florida Bar

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Financial News & Daily Record

Miami attorney Michael Higer will be sworn in as the 69th president of The Florida Bar on Friday during the Bar's annual convention at the Boca Raton Resort & Club. West Palm Beach attorney Michelle Suskauer will be sworn in as president-elect.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sweetwater cop was never read his rights, beats... Jun 16 Daniel 1
Is Jacksonville a good place to live for a long... (May '06) Jun 14 Mia 276
why do blacks think white people owe them (Nov '07) Jun 13 Shut it 852
Be Very Careful, Commissioners........ Jun 10 go blue 6
News New venue, more competition: Florida Theatre al... Jun 9 ABMESSINA1947 1
Review: First Coast MD (Aug '09) Jun 9 M wilkening 95
Wanna make some extra easy cash $$$$ Jun 7 JesseI-10 1
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Cuba
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. North Korea
 

Jacksonville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,717 • Total comments across all topics: 281,878,959

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC