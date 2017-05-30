LEFTA Systems Announces San Jose Poli...

LEFTA Systems Announces San Jose Police Department's Implementation of...

The San Jose Police Department , pioneers of the Field Training Program for recruit officers, has implemented LEFTA Systems' Field Training Program Software. The LEFTA application allows SJPD to eliminate the enormous amount of paperwork involved and focus more on training new recruits.

