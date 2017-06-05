Land sold for Burnt Mill Road senior ...

Land sold for Burnt Mill Road senior housing

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Financial News & Daily Record

A St. Petersburg-based senior housing developer paid almost $2.7 million last week for Southside property to be developed as Inspired Living at Jacksonville. Senior Care Living of Jacksonville LLC bought the land from the Skinner family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New venue, more competition: Florida Theatre al... Fri ABMESSINA1947 1
Review: First Coast MD (Aug '09) Fri M wilkening 95
Is Jacksonville a good place to live for a long... (May '06) Thu WOW 275
Wanna make some extra easy cash $$$$ Jun 7 JesseI-10 1
Jackson curtis martin (Dec '08) Jun 6 I can help you 15
do you have a forbidden sex story? (Aug '14) Jun 5 Mojoe 24
News Duval County Jail Brawl; Corrections Officer an... (Mar '08) Jun 1 sydneytoki 522
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

Jacksonville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,857 • Total comments across all topics: 281,651,683

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC