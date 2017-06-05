Land sold for Burnt Mill Road senior housing
A St. Petersburg-based senior housing developer paid almost $2.7 million last week for Southside property to be developed as Inspired Living at Jacksonville. Senior Care Living of Jacksonville LLC bought the land from the Skinner family.
