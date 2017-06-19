Formativ Health's $1.6M renovation is in review
Butler Plaza is preparing for an almost $1.6 million build-out for Formativ Health, which intends to open a 500-job patient access service center there. Auld & White Constructors LLC is the contractor for the project, which involves 72,200 square feet on all four floors at Butler III at 4875 Belfort Road.
