Florida Cracker Kitchen permits filed
B Cool Air Conditioning & Heating Inc. is the contractor for the project at 14329 Beach Blvd. in the Pablo Station shopping center. Plans show that a former tire store will be converted into an almost 4,000-square-foot restaurant for Brooksville-based Florida Cracker.
