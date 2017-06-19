Florida Cracker Kitchen permits filed

B Cool Air Conditioning & Heating Inc. is the contractor for the project at 14329 Beach Blvd. in the Pablo Station shopping center. Plans show that a former tire store will be converted into an almost 4,000-square-foot restaurant for Brooksville-based Florida Cracker.

