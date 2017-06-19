First Stop, JACKSONVILLE

FOLIO COMMUNITY The Great Race 2023 N. Main St. Springfield Friday, June 23 6 p.m. Live music by Fratello, Second Shot, Big Engine Saturday, June 24 6:30 a.m. Main Street north of Sixth and south of 12th closed until 4 p.m. Racers begin to assemble; 8 a.m. Opening ceremony; 9:30 a.m. First car flagged out; 10:30 a.m. Mama Blue performs; 1 p.m.; Highway Jones; 4 p.m. Imagine this, motorheads: Nearly 150 vintage cars lined up on the street. The father of drag racing in the flesh.

