Ex-ambassador with Volusia, Flagler t...

Ex-ambassador with Volusia, Flagler ties among U.S. visitors to Notre-Dame during attack

A man armed with a hammer shouted, “This is for Syria,” and wounded a French policeman outside Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris Tuesday before police shot him to death and began investigating the attack as terrorism. Nancy Soderberg, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, was among nearly 1,000 tourists and worshippers inside the cathedral, admiring its French gothic architecture and stained-glass windows.

