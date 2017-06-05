EverBank sale approved

They still haven't settled on a name for the merged bank, but Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America expects to complete its acquisition of Jacksonville-based EverBank Financial Corp. today. EverBank said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Thursday that the Federal Reserve Board approved the deal Wednesday, the final regulatory hurdle the companies needed to clear to complete the $2.5 billion deal.

