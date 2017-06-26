Escaped juvenile inmates from Jacksonville have been captured Read Story First Coast News

Escaped juvenile inmates from Jackson...

Saturday Jun 24 Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

Investigative leads led to the capture of all three inmates, according to JSO. They were found together shortly after 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 24 in Southside off of Old Kings Rd. Local authorities were looking for 16-year-old Derek Browley, 16-year-old Luther Davis, and 15-year-old Justin Silva.

