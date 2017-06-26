Escaped juvenile inmates from Jacksonville have been captured Read Story First Coast News
Investigative leads led to the capture of all three inmates, according to JSO. They were found together shortly after 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 24 in Southside off of Old Kings Rd. Local authorities were looking for 16-year-old Derek Browley, 16-year-old Luther Davis, and 15-year-old Justin Silva.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stump Pass - Dredging Project - Progress
|Jun 22
|chumleydoo
|1
|Legal Notebook: New leadership for The Florida Bar
|Jun 21
|The Mick
|2
|Sweetwater cop was never read his rights, beats...
|Jun 16
|Daniel
|1
|Is Jacksonville a good place to live for a long... (May '06)
|Jun 14
|Mia
|276
|why do blacks think white people owe them (Nov '07)
|Jun 13
|Shut it
|852
|New venue, more competition: Florida Theatre al...
|Jun 9
|ABMESSINA1947
|1
|Review: First Coast MD (Aug '09)
|Jun 9
|M wilkening
|95
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC