Downtown Developments
There are more than a dozen projects in the works for Downtown Jacksonville. Some are under construction, while others are moving through the approval and planning process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sweetwater cop was never read his rights, beats...
|Jun 16
|Daniel
|1
|Is Jacksonville a good place to live for a long... (May '06)
|Jun 14
|Mia
|276
|why do blacks think white people owe them (Nov '07)
|Jun 13
|Shut it
|852
|Be Very Careful, Commissioners........
|Jun 10
|go blue
|6
|Who is the worst hoa worker/manager(thinks own...
|Jun 10
|Allen
|2
|New venue, more competition: Florida Theatre al...
|Jun 9
|ABMESSINA1947
|1
|Review: First Coast MD (Aug '09)
|Jun 9
|M wilkening
|95
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC