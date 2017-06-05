City Notes

District 6 Jacksonville City Council member Matt Schellenberg, HabiJax CEO Mary Kay O'Rourke, Daily's President and CEO Aubrey Edge and Brett Hartley, principal of Crown Point Elementary School, cut the ceremonial ribbon to open the Daily's convenience store at 9551 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville-based Daily's celebrated the grand opening Friday of its convenience store at 9551 San Jose Blvd., which is its 30th location in North Florida. It also is the 18th Daily's Dash food-service location.

