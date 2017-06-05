Cathedral District development moves to council
Ordinance 2017-436 was filed this week and designates part of the former Community Connections building at 325 E. Duval St. as a historic landmark. It's the latest step for Jacksonville-based Chase Properties Inc. President Mike Balanky and his efforts to buy the 1.5-acre property, which includes several buildings, and turn it into a multifamily, mixed-use development.
